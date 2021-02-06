Evansville NAACP hosting virtual town halls throughout February

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville branch of the NAACP is hosting Facebook town halls every Saturday in February to honor Black History Month.

The first town hall featured local experts and leaders, including Evansville NAACP President Reverend Gerald Arnold, discussing specific issues facing the African American community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rev. Arnold says one issue is that Black Americans make up 15 percent of COVID-related deaths, but make up only five percent of vaccinations.

The virtual town halls will continue throughout February on Facebook every Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

(This story was originally published on February 6, 2021)