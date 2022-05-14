EVANVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The NAACP hosted a Mental Health Fair and Community Forum on May 14 at C.K. Newsome Center. The group put on the Mental Health Matters forum with multiple community health care and civic organizations.

The forum provided guided discussions and allowed participants to connect with local counselors, therapists, clinicians and fellow community members on:

Breaking down the stigmas long attached to mental and emotional health and confronting mental health disparities.

Recognizing trauma and its effects on mental and physical wellness.

Fostering and nurturing resilience for one’s self and for one’s families.

Being heard and seen: Connecting family to support you including therapists, medical providers and other community supports.

“Talking with my leaders at the NAACP this Mental Health concern in terms of black people in particular – maybe this mental health help might be something we need to hone in on,” says President of the NAACP Evansville chapter Reverand Gerald Arnold. “NAACP wanted to bring this to the forefront by bringing in professionals.”

More information about the NAACP can be found at www.NAACPEvansville.com and their Facebook page. They also may be contacted by calling (812) 473-2994 or by mail at P.O. Box 555, Evansville, Ind. 47704.