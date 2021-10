BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- After rains drenched the Tri-State Friday night, Bobby Oeth knew what he and a group of veterans, active duty service members, and members of the community needed to do.

So this morning, armed with rakes and Diamond Dry, they came to a softball field near the American Legion hall in Boonville to get the field ready for a day of softball, barbecue, and giving back to Operation Comfort Warrior.