Evansville NAACP to host virtual town halls on COVID and health inequities

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Branch NAACP #304-B is hosting a series of virtual town halls to address the COVID pandemic, its social and economic consequences, and the role of health inequities and how vaccines in particular may play a role in the coming months.

These town halls, entitled “Is This Our Best Shot? Confronting the Twin Pandemics of COVID-19 and Racial Injustice,” will include community members in multiple areas, from clergy to health care, from education to housing, and from public safety to public transit.

All forums will be streamed live on the Evansville Branch NAACP Facebook page each Saturday in February starting at 10:00 a.m.

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2021)