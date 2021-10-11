Evansville native Diana Moers announces candidacy for Vanderburgh County Prosecutor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Attorney Diana Moers has announced she intends to seek Republican nomination for Vanderburgh County Prosecutor. The North High School graduate has over 14 years of experience as a trial attorney and litigator at the state and federal level. In a press release, it states Moers began her career as a prosecutor in Illinois before returning to Indiana to prosecute white collar crime throughout Indiana.

“Vanderburgh County deserves a fighter who will work with integrity to keep our community safe,” said Diana Moers. “I pledge to rebuild a working relationship with law enforcement and victims of violent and sexual crimes to get the justice Vanderburgh County deserves. I look forward to sending a clear message that we take these crimes seriously: law-abiding citizens will have a strong and effective advocate on their side.”

Officials say she currently spends the bulk of her practice in civil rights litigation defending the State of Indiana.

