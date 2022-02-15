CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WEHT) — Big news for the Tri-State, as one of our local natives has received a large role working in New York!

“The Evansville Philharmonic would like to share exciting news from our Conductor Laureate Alfred Savia’s daughter has been appointed as the Vice President of Performing & Visual Arts at Chautauqua Institution,” says Chris Harp, Director of Marketing & Special Events for the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra.

Chautauqua Institution says Laura Savia was hired following an extensive national search. They say she will be a critical member of the Institution’s senior management team, overseeing all activities in the performing and visual arts including the popular summer Amphitheater concert series.

“Laura is just the dynamic leader to bring our arts programming to the next level of excellence — and she will do this with a healthy balance of empathy, grace, daring and passion. Her enviable career in theater as a director, producer and leader in community engagement will further guide Chautauqua toward our goal to convene multidisciplinary conversations that bring value and meaning to our lives,” said Deborah Sunya Moore, Senior Vice President and Chief Program Officer.

Officials tell us she will begin her work for Chautauqua on March 7 and will travel regularly to the Institution’s main offices in Western New York to oversee staff and build community connections.