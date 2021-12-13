Evansville native promoted by Indiana State Police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) An Indiana State Police officer has been promoted to Sergeant as a Canine Training Officer. Sgt. Kevin Waters is an Evansville native and a 1984 graduate of Bosse High School.

Sgt. Waters is also an Army veteran and has served in law enforcement since 1990. He has both Bachelor’s and Associate’s degrees in criminology.

Sgt. Waters began his career with the Mt. Vernon Police Department before joining the Indiana State Police in 1994. He became a K-9 handler in 2008 and patrolled with his K-9 partner, Andy, for almost a decade. He has helped train K-9s throughout the state and is a certified Master K-9 instructor.