FRANKLIN, Ind. (WEHT) – Franklin College sophomore Darian Porter from Evansville has been selected as a “Realizing the Dream” recipient by Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI). Receivers for the award are first generation college students in their families.

The recipients of “Realizing the Dream” have shown academic achievement during their freshman year and continue to demonstrate advancement toward a bachelor’s degree. Honorees are selected during their sophomore year.

Honorees also select the most influential educator who helped them along the way as part of the program. Porter chose teacher Knetra Shaw from Lincoln School in Evansville.

The “Realizing the Dream” program is made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The scholarship program annually recognizes first-generation students from ICI’s 29 private, non-profit colleges and universities.

“Thanks to the continued support of Lilly Endowment, we get the opportunity to hear the inspiring stories of these first-generation students and the impact local educators have had on their drive to succeed academically,” ICI President & CEO David W. Wantz said. “These scholarship awards will provide critical support for these young people who are dreaming of future success.”

Each student receives a check for $3,000 for recognition of his or her efforts and each influential teacher or mentor receives a check for $1,000.

For more information, contact Franklin College’s Office of Communications at (317) 738-8185.