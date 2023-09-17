EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The inaugural Love Lamasco Porch Fest kicked off earlier today.

The west side neighborhood event featured live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and inflatables. In total, there were 9 different locations in the neighborhood to catch musical acts, which ranged from smooth jazz to alternative and rock.

Event coordinator Jen Hamilton says the planning period for the event was brief. “Believe it or not, we had a very limited amount of time to plan and get this so the grant was awarded in July, and my kids went back to school in August so I didn’t really want to do anything before that so we had about 6 weeks (of) planning.”