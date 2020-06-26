Evansville night club employee tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Health Department confirmed an employee at Xcess Night Club in Evansville tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say the employee worked Saturday and Monday evening without a mask, potentially leading to exposure for any staff members or customers present. Anyone at the night club Saturday or Monday night is asked to monitor for symptoms. Anyone displaying symptoms should call their health care provider or hospital to warn them of potential COVID-19 exposure.

The news comes just after a customer at KC’s Marina Pointe Saturday tested positive for the virus, leading to a temporarily closure of that establishment and KC’s Time Out Bar and Grill Thursday.

“These have been the first two positive individuals in which we’ve seen a mass exposure where we could not reach those individuals because the positive clients did not know the names of the people they came into contact with,” Lynn Herr with the Vanderburgh County Health Department said.

(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)

