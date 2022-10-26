EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Building Blocks in downtown Evansville is celebrating the anniversary of their rebrand as well as a successful first booth at the Fall Festival.

Building Blocks, formerly known as 4C of Southern Indiana, rebranded to give a more encompassing approach to their goal. Officials say the nonprofit serves 28 counties in southern Indiana to lay down the foundation for early childhood learning.

At the celebration, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke cut the ceremonial ribbon on the group’s rebranding.