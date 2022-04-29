EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A local nonprofit organization is competing for the chance to receive a $25,000 grant, and you can help.

The Borrowed Hearts Foundation of Evansville was one of the 200 finalists named for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program. The nonprofit works to assist children in foster care by providing clothing, hygiene products and other items children need and like.

The top 100 causes with the most votes will each win a grant. Voting lasts from April 27 to May 6. For more information, or to vote for a cause, click here.