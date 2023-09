HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles will host a fundraiser to prevent and raise awareness about domestic violence.

The River City Eagles 4023’s Joint State Project Fundraiser will take place on Saturday, September 23 at the Eagles Club building on West Franklin Street. There will be a broomstick pool tournament, a chance auction, a 50/50 raffle and more.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and will be $10 a person.