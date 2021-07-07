Evansville nonprofits receive another round of COVID relief funds

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has been awarded an eighteenth round of allocations. This is granting nearly $600,000 to nine nonprofits that applied for these funds.

Throughout the pandemic, the Response Fund has awarded 171 grants to 110 nonprofits. This amounts to $4.9 million in relief, recovery, and restoration. This continues to help local nonprofits in several ways.

Easterseals was awarded $150,000 to support their Pediatric Psychology Services which addresses mental health needs for children in our community. This program provides training for students in the final year of their doctorate of psychology. The PhD Level Psychology Internship was created due to the lack of

psychologists locally and nationwide.

Both the Junior League of Evansville and ECHO Housing Corporation were awarded $100,000 each. Junior League will use the funds to purchase a mobile food truck to deliver free food to the Promise Zone and other neighborhoods with people in need, along with starting a discounted purchase program for fresh food and other staple items. ECHO’s grant will cover increasing construction material costs. This will allow the organization to build 27 additional units, as opposed to 25, on the Promise Home. The Promise Home is a new housing unit for chronically homeless individuals.

Applications for funding relief, recovery, and restoration efforts will be accepted until August 17. The final disbursements of the COVID relief fund will be made September 1.

Eighteenth Round Funding Recipients: