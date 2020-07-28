Evansville nursing home confirms COVID-19 cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Pine Haven Health and Rehab has confirmed 13 residents and six employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

Administrators say residents with the virus are in a designated area of the building and employees have been notified.

Last week, the Vanderburgh County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health asked all nursing homes to stop indoor visits, but outdoor visitations will be encouraged.

(This story was originally published on July 28, 2020)