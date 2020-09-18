Evansville officers follow blood droplets to find shooting victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police are investigating after a victim told them he was shot five times by somebody he didn’t know.

Police were called to the area of Riverside and Linwood for a report of shots fired on Thursday around 9 p.m. Officers initially couldn’t find a victim, until they notice blood droplets on the ground and followed them.

They found the victim on Waggoner between South Evans and Shadewood Ave. The victim had been shot in his lower left leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

EPD says the victim told them that he was walking along S. Linwood between Covert and Waggoner when he was shot at five times by a short male who he was not familiar with.

If anyone has information on this case they are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-Crime.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)

LATEST CRIME NEWS: