Evansville officials ask people not to blow grass clippings into street

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials with the city of Evansville are asking people to blow grass clippings towards their property and not on the street. They say grass clippings left on the street can become a hazard.

Grass clippings can get into storm sewers and cause these clogs and city officials say all of the city streets drain right into the Ohio River, so it can impact the environment as a whole. They say blowing things back on to your lawn proves to be nutritional for your lawn.

Officials also say these clippings can create a hazard to motorists such as motorcyclists by reducing surface tension. Grass clippings in the street is also a violation of the Evansville municipal code and is subject to fines.