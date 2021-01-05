Evansville officials to announce major water main replacement project

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Evansville city officials plan to announce a major water main replacement project on First Avenue Wednesday. Evansville Water and Sewer utility said this project will involve the replacement of of about 8,400 feet of water mains.

The project is estimated to cost about $8 million. The news conference is expected to start at 1 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College.

(This story was originally published on January 5, 2021)

