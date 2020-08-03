Evansville organization offering assistance, working to prevent evictions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With the moratorium on shutoffs and evictions set to expire on August 14, an Evansville organization wants to minimize evictions and prevent those hit hardest by the pandemic from experiencing homelessness.

Aurora Inc has gotten federal funding through a partnership to help households negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic who are are at or below 50% AMI.

Executive director Zac Heronemus says those who have experienced job loss, income reduction or other circumstances due to the pandemic may qualify for rental or utility assistance.

Landlords, property owners, and managers of rental units in Evansville are encouraged to reach out to those tenants who’ve been unable to make their monthly rent or utility payments anytime from March 6, 2020 until August 3 and make them aware of the possible assistance.

“One of the many barriers to housing our clients experiencing homelessness is an eviction history. As part of Aurora’s mission to prevent and end homelessness, the funding provided by the City of Evansville and State of Indiana gives us the opportunity to serve in a greater capacity to prevent and divert the homeless experience in our community during these unprecedented times,” Heronemus said.

Those households facing eviction or whom are in need of utility assistance can call 812-901-1059, M-F, 9 AM – 4 PM or visit www.indianahousingnow.org at any time.

Both, the call line and state website, will refer households seeking rental or utility assistance to Aurora for further qualification and assistance distributions that will help mitigate evictions in our community. Landlords seeking additional information on the assistance available to their tenants may contact Aurora by emailing chpd@auroraevansville.org.

EWSU officials are urging customers to set up payment plans now to avoid incurring late fees re-connection fees.

