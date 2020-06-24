Evansville organizations prepare for lift of moratorium

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- During his daily briefing Wednesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says he plans to extend the moratorium on evictions through July. But the moratorium on utility shutoffs is still under consideration.

Local organizations have been working to figure out how many people will be impacted when the moratoriums are lifted.

The extension of the moratorium puts organizations like Aurora in a better position to gather money to help.

“It is my understanding that a ballpark number that we have heard has been approximately 2500 or more,” Zac Heronemus says.

Allen Mounts with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says they have identified the number of people at risk, “there are a little over 2000 people that are at risk of shut off.”

Just a fraction of the people the Evansville water and sewer utility company serves.

“We have about 63,000 metered customers. About 95% of those are residential customers,” Mounts explains.

Aurora is one of the organizations trying to keep people in their homes.

Zac Heronemus, the executive director, tells us they’ve received grant money from various resources. Specifically from the Department of Metropolitan Development.

“About $$349,000. Most of that which would be provided for rental and utility assistance for those individuals, those individuals, those families that have been affected by COVID, and do you need that rental and utility assistance.” He says they’re working to secure more and expect the total to be around one point seven million dollars. Heronemus tells us they estimate around 2500 families need assistance but right now there’s just not enough money to help them all. They’re working to change that.

“We’re thinking that at minimum and it could be low approximately $3200-$3500 per family that has been negatively impacted,” Heronemus says. “$1.7 million is approximately about 550 families that we would be able to help.”

Holcomb also announced the start of a rent assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19. The program will provide up to $500 per month for households unable to pay rent due to the pandemic.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)