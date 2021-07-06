Evansville Otters help build Habitat for Humanity Home

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Habitat for Humanity volunteers worked to help build St. Theresa Place, a single-family Habitat subdivision. It’s located on the city’s north side in the Diamond-Stringtown Neighborhood. Today, volunteers had some help from the Evansville Otters.

Members of the team were out to Help Habitat for Humanity build it’s next home. One player says they might be there to help out, but Habitat for Humanity’s Core Crew should be given credit for these homes.

“This is the first time I’ve done it actually. I didn’t know there is a group of people who come out to support and build houses. Like there is a group of 80 year old men that are here. They are taking time out of their day to help out in there community and that’s great to see,” said Josh Henderson, outfielder for the Evansville Otters. The baseball players also passed out ice cream and popsicles to volunteers while they put up siding on one of the houses.

You can join Eyewitness News and the Otters Friday for Family Night. We’re partnering with the team and Habitat for Humanity for a big night as they take on the Schaumburg Boomers. The game starts at 6:35 PM.