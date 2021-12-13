Evansville Otters now accepting donations for disaster relief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) On Monday, the Evansville Otters announced they will be accepting donations for victims of last weekend’s severe weather in Kentucky and the Midwest.

Items needed include:

Non-perishable foods

Bottled water

Warm clothing

Rain ponchos

Baby supplies

Pet supplies

Candles & matches

Rakes, brooms, duct tape & shovels

Donations can be dropped off at Bosse Field near Garvin Park, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any questions can be forwarded to the Otters front office at (812) 435-8686.