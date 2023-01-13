HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters announced longtime radio analyst Bill McKeon died after a brief illness on Friday. He was 90-years-old.

According to a release from the Otters, McKeon worked in baseball for 70 years in multiple positions, including as a player, coach, scout, manager and broadcaster. McKeon was the radio analyst for the Otters franchise since 2010.

McKeon scouted for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres after a five-year minor league career that included two season in Evansville playing for the Milwaukee Braves’ Class B affiliate in the Three-I League. McKeon also helped found “Friends of Bosse Field” in 1992 with his brother-in-law, the organization later became the Tri-State Hot Stove League.

Funeral arrangements are pending.