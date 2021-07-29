Evansville parents, students prepare for school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Summer may be in full swing, but school bells will be ringing in just a few weeks across the Tri-State.

As local school districts and corporations continue to announce their mask guidelines, some parents say their kids are ready to return to the classroom, masked or not. Nicole Neidlinger is the mother of two EVSC students, noting that her kids grew “bored” of remote learning last year without interaction with their peers.

Incoming Central High School freshman Jaxon Cook says it was tough going through eighth grade remotely, adding it was hard to focus on keeping grades up from home. Cook says he’s ready to start his first year at Central High School, get back into sports, and be with friends again.

While EVSC students are required to wear masks on the bus, they are not required to wear masks in the classroom. Cook says he’s not planning on wearing a mask unless he has to.