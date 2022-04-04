EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation says they’re looking to fill 150 part-time summer jobs for the upcoming 2022 season.

The department tells us applications are being accepted for City pool lifeguards, cashiers, camp counselors and seasonal laborers. Wages have been increased this year starting at $12 an hour for all positions.

“Summertime is an incredibly busy time for the Parks Department as we open our pools and prepare golf courses for regular play,” said Deputy Mayor and interim-department director Steve Schaefer. “We are fortunate to provide these employment opportunities, each year, especially when outdoor activities are in high demand.”

Lifeguards must have a current certification before their first day of work. According to a media release, those taking an upcoming certification class will receive a reimbursement for recertification or certification fees at the completion of their scheduled summer shifts.

Apply online at evansvillegov.org/parks. For more information, call 812-435-6141.