Evansville Parks Department holds Summer Play Daze

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — City pools may be closed, but the Evansville Parks and Recreation Department still wants to provide some summer fun opportunities.

Thursday’s Summer Play Daze event brought a sprinkler, crafts and games to Lorraine Park.

“This has been a great program for the kids this summer because some haven’t been able to interact with other kids at all. So they can come to these parks days, make some friends, celebrate that way,” Holly Schneider with the department said. “We’ve even had some older adult people say this reminds them of things they had growing up in the parks that they used to participate in.”

The department is hosting Summer Play Daze throughout the month of July.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)

