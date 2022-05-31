EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to a news release, for the past several months, Deputy Mayor/ Interim Park Director, Steve Schaefer and the Evansville Pickleball Outdoor Courts (EPOC) committee have been meeting to ensure a future for pickleball in Evansville.

The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation have been seeking approval from the Board of Parks in order to develop the designs for a pickleball facility at Wesselman Park.

“Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. After listening to EPOC and other community stakeholders, we asked Hafer Associates to develop an outdoor 24-court concept. Now we’re ready to develop more detailed drawings to be used for bidding and construction of the facility,” said Deputy Mayor Schaefer.

The estimated budget for the first phase is $1.5 million, funded privately. Other phases would add a new entryway and exit for the tennis and pickleball court area and designs for a center tennis court area with bleachers and an open-air covering for four additional pickleball courts.

“Pickleball is a sport for all ages and skill levels. It combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong,” said EPOC Chairman Michael Watkins. “We appreciate the Parks Department’s interest and commitment to our local pickleball community.”

The Board of Parks Commissioner will consider an agreement for the plans at their meeting on June 1 at noon in the Civic Center Complex, room 301.