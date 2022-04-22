EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – As part of its 23rd anniversary celebration, Swat Pest Management is recognizing the work of Holly’s House, an Evansville based advocacy center for victims of intimate crimes.

Every year, Swat Pest Management does an anniversary giveaway, and this year employees and clients overwhelmingly selected Holly’s House as the winner. Holly’s House is a safe location where adult and child victims of intimate violence are connected to community resources and services they may need. Holly’s House is also active in the community working towards the prevention of intimate crimes.

In addition to a $2,300 donation, Swat Pest Management is asking people to attend Holly’s House Family Movie Night this Saturday at Bosse Field where “The Lorax” will be playing. Holly’s House says it’s family fun for a great cause with all proceeds going directly to Holly’s House.