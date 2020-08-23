Evansville Philarmonic Orchestra announces “re-imagined” opening night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting crowds to 250 people, the Evansville Philarmonic Orchestra will begin its 86th season with a “re-imagined” opening night. Performances of the concert titled “Visionaries Re-Imagined” will be held over two nights at the Victory Theater September 19 and 20.

Only subscribers will be allowed for the first two shows while single ticket buyers will be allowed for the performance at 7:30 p.m. on the 20th. Social distancing and other safety precautions will be in place including shorter performances without an intermission, smaller orchestra size, wearing masks on stage, backstage temperature checks, and no sharing of music stands.

There will temperature and security checks for all attendees. Attendees will also have to wear face masks and seating assignments will be socially distanced. Doors will be open to maximize airflow and high traffic areas will be cleaned between each show.

The show will also feature the debut of Roger Kalia as the EPO’s conductor. Subscriptions for the 2020-2021 season and single tickets can be purchased over the phone at (812) 425-5050, Ext 300 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Student tickets for the Sept. 20 show at 7:30 p.m. will be available for free at the door.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 23, 2020)

