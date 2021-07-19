Evansville Philharmonic announces ‘Sounds of Summer’ series for kids

EVANSVILLE, Ind – The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra announces “Sounds of Summer” educational
series in the month of July. This series is specifically geared toward elementary school students in kindergarten through fifth grade and will teach them how they can embrace the hot temperatures by using music to learn about summer weather, activities, and more.
The EPO will present 30 minute performances at various locations throughout the community. Each performance will revolve around a specific summer theme and will include online student activities to complete following each performance.
Wednesday, July 21
LOCATION: Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (Central)
200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Evansville, IN 47713
TIME: 10 AM – 10:30 AM
MUSICIAN(S): Emily Cook, Clarinet
Repertoire: The Waters Wrecked the Sky by Evan Williams and other solo repertoire
Tuesday, July 27
LOCATION: Willard Library
21 N First Avenue, Evansville, IN 47710
TIME: 10 AM – 10:30 AM
MUSICIAN(S): Elizabeth Robertson, oboe and Eve Parsons, bassoon
Repertoire TBD
Saturday, July 31
LOCATION: Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe)
22 SE 5th Street, Evansville, IN 47708
TIME: 10:30 AM – 11:00 AMMUSICIAN(S):
Leanne Hampton, flute; Tim Zifer, trumpet; Anne Fiedler, piano; Greg Olson, bass; Todd
Sheehan, drums
Repertoire:
Toot Suite for Trumpet and Jazz Piano Trio by Claude Bolling (selected movements)
Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio by Claude Bolling (selected movements)
These events are made possible through the generosity of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana,
Inc.