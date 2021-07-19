Evansville Philharmonic announces ‘Sounds of Summer’ series for kids

EVANSVILLE, Ind – The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra announces “Sounds of Summer” educational

series in the month of July. This series is specifically geared toward elementary school students in kindergarten through fifth grade and will teach them how they can embrace the hot temperatures by using music to learn about summer weather, activities, and more.

The EPO will present 30 minute performances at various locations throughout the community. Each performance will revolve around a specific summer theme and will include online student activities to complete following each performance.

Wednesday, July 21

LOCATION: Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (Central)

200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Evansville, IN 47713

TIME: 10 AM – 10:30 AM

MUSICIAN(S): Emily Cook, Clarinet

Repertoire: The Waters Wrecked the Sky by Evan Williams and other solo repertoire

Tuesday, July 27

LOCATION: Willard Library

21 N First Avenue, Evansville, IN 47710

TIME: 10 AM – 10:30 AM

MUSICIAN(S): Elizabeth Robertson, oboe and Eve Parsons, bassoon

Repertoire TBD

Saturday, July 31

LOCATION: Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe)

22 SE 5th Street, Evansville, IN 47708

TIME: 10:30 AM – 11:00 AMMUSICIAN(S):

Leanne Hampton, flute; Tim Zifer, trumpet; Anne Fiedler, piano; Greg Olson, bass; Todd

Sheehan, drums

Repertoire:

Toot Suite for Trumpet and Jazz Piano Trio by Claude Bolling (selected movements)

Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio by Claude Bolling (selected movements)

These events are made possible through the generosity of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana,

Inc.