Evansville Philharmonic kicking off 86th season with “Welcome to Evansville” gala

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra is kicking off its 86th season on August 29 with a “Welcome to Evansville” gala at the Tropicana Riverfront Event Center. The guest of honor is Roger Kalia, who will be introduced to the Evansville community, at his first official event, as the Music Director of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Local bands will be performing throughout the evening including Skelton’s Montourage and Tom Drury Quintet bringing instrumental music during the social hour, both on the patio and in the dining room. Wade Baker Jazz will bring dinner music and Calabash will perform the dance music later in the evening.

Guests will also be able to bid on several live and silent auction items through “One Cause” online bidding, including a week vacation in Maui, a “Wine with Wags” wine tasting at the home of Dr. Lee and Mrs. Kirsten Wagmeister, Bonefish Grill Excursion for 8, Residence Painting by Cedric Hustace, private performance by the Eykamp String Quartet, Foosball Table donated by Academy Sports, French Lick Resort Stay with Golf, several private tours with Maestro Kalia, including Mesker Zoo, Evansville Museum, and Historic New Harmony, historic Evansville professionally framed prints, plus any gift basket and dinner certificate you would want for yourself or to gift.

Tickets are $125 per person. Table sponsorships are available. Reservations are required and must be received by 5 p.m. on August 17. For more information, visit www.evansvillephilharmonic.org or contact Chris Harp 812.425.5050, Ext 311.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)

