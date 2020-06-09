Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra searching for local musicians

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra is seeking four local musicians and bands to perform at their “Welcome to Evansville” Gala.

The gala, scheduled for August 29, will honor the EPO’s new conductor, Roger Kalia. It’s being held at the Tropicana Riverfront Event Center.

To be considered for this paid participation, applicants should supply the EPO with press materials and recording samples. Deadline for submissions is July 1, 2020 and notification will be made to individuals by July 8, 2020.

The committee will choose musicians to perform during the gala’s social hour from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. (one musician/band performing on the patio and one musician/band performing in the event center), dinner hour from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. and for dancing from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Please send mailed submissions to:

Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra

PO Box 84

Evansville, IN 47701-0084.

Emailed submissions can be sent to charp@evansvillephilharmonic.org. If there are questions, please call Chris Harp, Director of Marketing & Special Events at 812.425.5050, Ext 311.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)