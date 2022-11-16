EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will help bring Christmas spirit to the Tri-State with a series of three concerts starting December 3.

Liberty Federal Credit Union will present Candy Cane Express at the Victory Theatre with the Philharmonic Orchestra at 2 p.m. on December 3. Also on December 3, the orchestra will have their Peppermint Pops show at 7 p.m., with an additional show scheduled for December 4 at 2 p.m.. Both shows will feature Evansville native, Luther Lewis, with appearances by the Evansville Phillharmonic Chorus, Evansville Children’s Choir and the North High School Huskettes.

Adult tickets for Candy Cane Express range from $25-$35. Children and students can receive a free ticket beginning November 28 at 10 a.m. Adult tickets for the Peppermint Pops show start at $30 and can be purchased by calling the EPO box office at 812-425-5050. For more information, visit the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra’s website.