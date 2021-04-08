Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra to perform its “Classics Finale”

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Philharmonic will perform their “Classics Finale” concert for the 2021-22 Season on Sunday, April 25 at the Victory Theatre beginning at 4 p.m. There will be a pre-concert Indian classical performance and instrument demonstration at 3:15 – 3:40 p.m. on the Victory Theatre stage for anyone with in-person tickets to attend.

The Classics season closes with a diverse program featuring music and musical influences from around the world. The program balances one of the most famous symphonies, Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 (“Jupiter”) with works by two composers, whose works blend popular and classical elements. The Suite from Maria de Buenos Aires, arranged for brass quintet and percussion, is quintessentially Piazzolla—a blend of jazz, tango, and counterpoint in a style he called nuevo tango, while Reena Esmail’s Teen Murti presents three musical tableaux, each based on a Hindustani melodic tradition.

The evening also features Soprano Virginia Mims performing the aria, Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 by Brazilian composer, and conductor Villa-Lobos. Virginia Mims is an emerging American Soprano pursuing a career in classical performance. Her recent performance highlights include operatic and music-theater roles such as Zemfira in Rachmaninoff’s Aleko (Vaness Opera Workshop), Cleopatra in Händel’s Giulio Cesare (IU Opera Theater), Susanna in Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro (Brevard Music Center), Mary Bailey in Jake Heggie’s It’s A Wonderful Life (IU Opera Theater), and Marian Paroo in The Music Man (IU Opera Theater).

In-person and livestream tickets are available online at www.evansvillephilharmonic.org or by calling the EPO ticket office at (812) 425-5050 between 10 AM and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.