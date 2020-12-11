Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance of Handel’s Messiah will be livestream only

EVANSVILLE, IND (WEHT) – The Evansville Orchestra’s holiday tradition performance of Handel’s Messiah will be livestream only this year.

The one-hour performance will be conducted by Evansville Philharmonic Music Director Roger Kalia and features the baroque-size orchestra of EPO members and voices from the Evansville Philharmonic Chorus, including two accomplished soloists: soprano Andrea Drury and baritone Corey Crider.

Livestream tickets will cost $15 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the Evansville Philharmonic website or by calling the EPO Ticket Office at (812) 425-5050.

The livestream will take place on Friday, December 18, at 7:00 p.m.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)

