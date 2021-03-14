Evansville Philharmonic preparing to perform for live audience

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – For the first time since November, the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra is preparing to perform in front a live audience next weekend.

They have done other performances, but only via live stream.

Around 500 people will be welcomed back to the Victory Theatre Saturday. Music director Roger Kalia says they’re thrilled to have an in-person audience again.

The concert is titled Fantasia “Re-Imagined” and features Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Giacchino’s music from Coco, and selections from Stravinsky’s The Firebird Suite.

Tickets for the in-person event can be purchased at the EPO website or by calling the Ticket Office at 812-425-5050, ext. 300. Live stream tickets are also available.

(This story was originally published on March 14, 2021)