LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Music enthusiasts got a special treat over the weekend at the Lincoln Amphitheatre in Spencer County.

As part of the amphitheatre’s Amp Unplugged Sunday, members of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra performed ‘American Rock Roots, which featured string and brass arrangements of classic rock songs.

Two concertgoers shared with us their experiences with the venue and what it has to offer.

“Lincoln Amphitheatre is a great venue, so if you haven’t been here you need to try it. It’s perfect,” Alvin Hoppenjans tells us.

“It’s been interesting,” explains Tony Kitchin. “Definitely puts a new twist on some of these rock songs you’d never dream of hearing like that.”

The setlist ranged from John Denver to Ozzy Osbourne, and from Aerosmith to The Verve.