Evansville Philharmonic signs off its Classics series

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A month after their first in-person concert of the year, the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra signed off its Classics series with works from across the world.

The orchestra played sounds from around the world, including video game music. But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, orchestra and music director Roger Kalia have had to be flexible and learn how to play safely.

“It is so challenging but we’ve been able to do this since September. We’ve picked up some tricks on how to play the certain instruments with the masks, the musicians have been very creative in making it work and I’m really proud of them in adapting to these challenges.”

Kalia says as performers they want to share their music and the audience helps energize them as well.