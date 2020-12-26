Evansville pizza parlor sees big Christmas crowd

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down many restaurants this year, and you’d be especially hard pressed to find a place to eat on Christmas Day. But one Evansville pizza parlor owner and his employees say they were happy to work on the holiday.

Dontae’s Highland Pizza Parlor was open for dinner service this Christmas, knowing that it could be extra comfort to some in such a tumultuous year.

Dontae Hines said his employees wanted to work, so he told them he’d be there with them. He said a lot of people need somewhere to go when they don’t have family.

The restaurant had several orders coming in when they opened Friday. Hines says even though they opened just six months ago, business has been booming.

(This story was originally published on December 25, 2020)

