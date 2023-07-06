HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was charged with child molestation on Thursday following an investigation that began at Holly’s House.

According to an affidavit, a juvenile told a forensic interviewer at Holly’s House that Randall Whitlock, 69 used to touch them inappropriately when the victim was approximately seven- to nine-years-old. Police say the juvenile said this happened five to ten times.

During an interview, police say Whitlock denied the allegations initially, but then said he may have accidentally scratched the victim while they were at Whitlock’s house. Whitlock was reportedly adamant that physical contact did not happen five to ten times, but said they did make physical contact “three separate times” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Whitlock was charged with molestation and booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center where he is being held without bond.