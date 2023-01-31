HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police say he fired a gun inside a bar on Green River Road.

Officers were dispatched to Rick’s Sports Bar on Monday after receiving a report of a fight in progress. Officers began investigating video footage after they were informed that a gun may have been discharged inside the bar. According to a media report from EPD, a man was seen in video surveillance firing a gun into the ceiling as a fight broke out between two women.

Officers recognized the man in the video as a man that they made contact with outside of the bar earlier. Police say the man left a black jacket in the back of a car. Officers say they searched the vehicle and found a handgun similar to the one seen in security footage inside the jacket.

Police identified the man as Tarone Lamont Johnson, 42, and took him into custody without further incident. Police say Johnson admitted to firing the gun inside of the bar. Johnson was charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and he was held on a $5,000 bond.