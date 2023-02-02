HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Three people were arrested in Evansville on Wednesday in connection to an investigation from the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force.

According to an affidavit, detectives with the task force received information last month that Antonio Jerome Woods III, 32, was involved in the illegal sale of drugs including counterfeit oxycodone hydrochloride pills, methamphetamine and cocaine. On Wednesday, detectives say they observed Woods leaving the apartment in the 2300 block of Iowa Street with another man, identified as Joshua Swift, 28.

Police say Woods was pulled over in the area of Green River Road and Tecumseh Lane while traveling at approximately 60 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone. According to the affidavit, a detective saw Woods beginning to pick up a handgun between the driver’s seat and the console and had him exit the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly found a bag with 28.9 grams of methamphetamine. Police also say they found $8,017 on Woods.

Police also say they observed Trinity Rankin, 19, and another female leaving the same apartment shortly after Woods. Police say they stopped the vehicle and found 14.2 grams of methamphetamine and transported Rankin to the EPD headquarters. According to the affidavit, Rankin told police she has a child with Woods, and that she was aware he was dealing drugs but could not speak to what he sells.

Police executed a search warrant of the apartment, and according to the affidavit they found the following items inside:

Kitchen One black and white scale with residue. Two clear plastic bags containing 53 blue circular pills engraved with “M” and “30” in a drawer. Two black digital scales with residue in a drawer. Clear plastic bag containing a pink spoon and white crystal like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine with a field weight of 27 grams. One black digital scale with reside on the counter. One bottle containing Promethazine syrup 6.25 mg/5ml on the counter.

Closet Four handgun magazines with a box of ammo.

Bathroom Two clear plastic bags containing white oval pills identified as Alprazolam, a schedule IV substance.

Living room Two clear plastic bags containing a green leafy substance that field tested positive for THC with a field weight of 31.6 grams.



Woods and Rankin were both charged with dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, child neglect and dealing a schedule IV substance. Woods was also charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, and Rankin was charged with dealing methamphetamine. Swift was also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.