Evansville police arrest three men in connection to Bedford Ave shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Three men have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on S Bedford Ave Saturday. Police were called to a home in the 500 block just after 8 a.m. for shots fired.

According to dispatch, the caller saw a white male in his late 20’s wearing all black go in the door and he immediately heard shots. When officers arrived in the area, they found the front door of the house open and noticed damage along the door frame consistent with forced entry.

Neighbors in the area told police they didn’t hear any shots within the time of police arriving, but one neighbor recalled hearing shots around 2 a.m.

According to court documents, police tried to call several numbers associated with the address, but none of the numbers worked. Police also tried knocking on the door and did not get an answer. Officers decided to enter the home to check the welfare of anyone inside, and that’s when they saw a man lying face down in a pool of blood in the kitchen area. Police also found a shell casing and signs of a struggle.

AMR was called and determined the man to be deceased.

Dispatch received another call around 9:07 a.m. reporting that shots had been fired inside the house approximately an hour before. Authorities were able to trace the call to the area of 3900 Fulton Ave, where Shady Tree Apartments are located.

Arriving officers made contact with the caller. She told police her fiancé was the victim and had gone to the address on Bedford Ave for drugs. She also said he was with Dayvon Lang, Kingston Southard, Zaelin Fox, and Biker Cox when he was shot. She told police Lang, Southard, and Fox were in her apartment.

Police made contact with the three men inside the apartment and all three were taken to the Evansville Police Department to be interviewed. All three were Mirandized.

According to an affidavit, Lang requested a lawyer and Southard told detectives they were going to the house to rob the residents of drugs and money. Southard said only the victim and “Biker” went inside the house and he was waiting in the car when he heard a gun shot after a few minutes. When they went to check on the two in the house, Southard said they heard three more shots and ran away from the house.

Court documents show “Biker” claims he accidentally shot the victim because they went separate ways once inside the house, and he did not realize it was the victim when he came around the corner. Southard said they left the address and left the victim in the house.

Fox told police he had never met “Biker” before and did not know him. He said the victim and “Biker” went inside and he heard a loud shot and a then few more. He said “Biker” told them someone else was inside shooting at them when he accidentally shot the victim. Fox also told detectives that Lang took a gun off the victim because they didn’t want him found with a gun on him.

After securing a search warrant for the apartment, detectives found a safe with two guns inside. They also recovered ammunition from inside the apartment.

Kingston O Southard, 22, of Evansville, is charged with burglary causing death, obstruction of justice, and criminal organization activity.

Dayvon Shavoia Lang, 24, of Evansville, is charged with burglary causing death, obstruction of justice, and criminal organization activity.

Zaelin Da’Khane Fox, 18, of Evansville, is charged with burglary causing death, obstruction of justice, criminal organization activity, and possession of marijuana.

It is unclear if “Biker” Cox faces any charges at this time.

(This story was originally published on April 4, 2021)