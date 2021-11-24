Evansville Police asking for help checking on homeless woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Evansville Police are hoping to check up on a young homeless woman. They had previously tried to check on her on Friday but she could not be found when officers arrived.

Police say they were told the woman claimed to be 18 years old but looked younger, spoke very little English, and went simply by the name ‘Anna’. She appeared to be 4’11”, weighing roughly 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black windbreaker with a maroon stripe across the chest, white shoes and carrying a black backpack.

It’s not believed that she is in danger but police would still like to check up on her. If you know this person or have any information about her, please call the Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.