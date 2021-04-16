Evansville police asking for public’s help identifying suspects

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects believed to be involved in financial crimes.

The first man is accused of using stolen credit cards at carious locations in Evansville. Police say he was last seen driving a dark blue Dodge Charger.





Police say the second man attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill at the Washington Avenue Schnucks on March 23.





Anyone who recognizes either of these men is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7994.

(This story was originally published on April 16, 2021)