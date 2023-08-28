HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say robbed a bank on Eagle Crest Boulevard last week.

According to authorities, a man carrying a walking stick and a backpack robbed Indiana Members Credit Union on August 21 around 12:15 p.m.. EPD says the suspect demanded money, but did not display a weapon. The suspect reportedly took the money from the bank and fled the area on foot before another suspect in a silver Nissan passenger car drove him away.

Police described the suspect as between 5’8 and 5’10 with a thin build, wearing black shoes and a black hoodie, a black mask, sunglasses and a hat. Police also released the following images of the suspect and the suspect vehicle:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.