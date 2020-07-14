Evansville Police cancel National Night Out due to COVID-19 pandemic

Evansville Police say National Night Out 2020 has been cancelled due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) The National Night Out in Vanderburgh County has been cancelled. Evansville Police say the event, which was scheduled for Aug. 4, has been cancelled due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

National Night Out is a community-building event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

