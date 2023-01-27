HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two Evansville Dollar General employees have been arrested and charged with theft after allegedly swapping price tags on merchandise.

According to an affidavit, a regional manager reported to Evansville Police that two employees at the store on Lincoln Avenue had swapped prices on merchandise and then made purchases using those lower prices. The regional manager said the price changing caused of loss of thousands of dollars for Dollar General.

The affidavit says one of those employees, Amber Smith, 23, admitted to police that she was changing prices on merchandise, but that she was only doing it because many other employees, including a store manager were also doing it. The regional manager told police that Amber’s price swapping resulted in a loss of $1,700.

The other employee, Katlyn Wells, 19, did not speak with police, but the regional manager told police transactions discounted by Wells resulted in approximately $4,600 in losses. Both Wells and Smith were charged with theft and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

A regional manager told police the two employees were not the only employees changing prices, however he had “many months” of video footage and transaction records to process.