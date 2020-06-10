Evansville Police Chief discusses “8 Can’t Wait”

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) — There have been conversations about the need for change in some police departments.

Campaign Zero has started the “8 Can’t Wait” campaign, which discusses policies that police departments can enact to prevent death by police.

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin went over all eight policies Tuesday.

Ban chokeholds & strangleholds-

Allowing officers to choke or strangle civilians results in the unnecessary death or serious injury of civilians. Both chokeholds and all other neck restraints must be banned in all cases.

Require de-escalation

Require officers to de-escalate situations, where possible, by communicating with subjects, maintaining distance, and otherwise eliminating the need to use force.

Require warning before shooting

Require officers to give a verbal warning in all situations before using deadly force.

Require exhausting all alternatives before shooting

Require officers to exhaust all other alternatives, including non-force and less lethal force options, prior to resorting to deadly force.

Duty to intervene

Require officers to intervene and stop excessive force used by other officers and report these incidents immediately to a supervisor.

Ban shooting at moving vehicles

Ban officers from shooting at moving vehicles in all cases, which is regarded as a particularly dangerous and ineffective tactic. While some departments may they restrict shooting at vehicles to particular situations, these loopholes allow for police to continue killing in situations that are all too common. 62 people were killed by police last year in these situations. This must be categorically banned.

Require use of force continuum

Establish a Force Continuum that restricts the most severe types of force to the most extreme situations and creates clear policy restrictions on the use of each police weapon and tactic.

Require comprehensive reporting

Require officers to report each time they use force or threaten to use force against civilians. Comprehensive reporting includes requiring officers to report whenever they point a firearm at someone, in addition to all other types of force.

EPD already follows four of the eight recommendations, two they plan on implementing, one they do not do, and the last is under review.

In comparison to Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, the two largest cities in the state, Evansville outranks them. Fort Wayne follows three recommendations and Indianapolis only follows one.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)

