EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin announced on Facebook that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Bolin says he started feeling a head cold Saturday and received a test Monday after developing a fever. Bolin adds that while he did not experience the breathing issues many have, he has had some headaches.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Evansville Police Chief tests positive for COVID-19
- RNC Night 2: Melania, Pompeo and Trump to take spotlight at GOP convention
- City of Henderson adds definition for animal cafe
- Apartment groundbreaking held in Evansville
- Tracking the Tropics: Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee Gulf Coast ahead of Laura