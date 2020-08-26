Evansville Police Chief tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin announced on Facebook that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bolin says he started feeling a head cold Saturday and received a test Monday after developing a fever. Bolin adds that while he did not experience the breathing issues many have, he has had some headaches.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)

